Halloween events and fall festivals around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

Through Oct. 30: Frights and Pints Haunted Beer Tours — 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, Manitou Springs, $39. Tickets available online.

Through Oct. 31: Spooky Magic Town — Miniature city is transformed into a haunted village, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Michael Garman Museum & Gallery, 2418 W. Colorado Ave., $3-$5. Tickets available online.

Through Oct. 31: Scarecrow Days — Select stores will feature scarecrows along Colorado Avenue, Old Colorado City. Vote online for your favorites.

Through Oct. 31: Skeleton Craze 2019 — Find skeletons lurking around Manitou Springs, vote for your favorite and the best skeleton will win on Oct. 31. A ballot will be available weekly in the Pikes Peak Bulletin. Ballots can be dropped off at the following locations in Manitou Springs, Whickerball, Manitou Art Center or Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Bureau, and Office of Economic Development; Natalie, 200-1272, director@manitouartcenter.org.

Through Nov. 2: City of the Dead Haunted House/Asylum Haunted House — 7007 E. 88th Ave., Denver, $24.99 and up. Info available online.

Through Nov. 2: Hellscream Haunted House — 3021 N. Hancock Ave., $15-$52. Info available online.

Through Nov. 3: Haunted Mines — 3910 Palmer Park Blvd., $15-$52. Info available online.

Through Nov. 9: 13th Floor Denver Haunted House — 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver, $19.99 and up. Info available online.

Through Nov. 10: The House on Cortner Road @ SoCo Escape Room/Haunted Escape Room — 503 W. Fourth St., suite A, Pueblo, $29.99 and up. Go online for times and days.

Oct. 30: Halloween Dance — Featuring Swingin' Sweeney and the Moldy Figs, 7:30-11 p.m., The Loft Collective, 2504 W. Colorado Ave., $15; 445-9278, olivia.swingattheloft@gmail.com.

Oct. 31: Halloween Safe Treats — Trick or treating, 2-4:30 p.m., Colorado Avenue, between 24th and 27th streets, Old Colorado City.

Oct. 31: Trunk or Treat — 4:30-6 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2845 Parliament Drive; 598-0800.

Oct. 31: Boo at the Zoo — 4–8:30 p.m., with last admission at 7:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $19.75 in advance; $24.75 at gate, if available; 633-9925.

Oct. 31: Mall-O-Ween — Trick or treating, 5-7 p.m., Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd.; 594-0111.

Oct. 31: Halloween Costume Contest and Trunk or Treat — Costume contest, 5:30-5:45 p.m., Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation, 128 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek; 689-3514.

Oct. 31: Truck or Treat — Treats plus hot cider, 5:30-8:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave.

Oct. 31: Trunk or Treat — 6-8 p.m., Widefield Community Bible Church, 702 Quebec St.

Oct. 31: Gangsters and Floozies Halloween Party — Live music, dance and costume party, 6-8:30 p.m., Tap Traders, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., no cover charge; taptraderscoloradosprings.com.

Oct. 31: Halloween Night Concert & Dance Party — With Run with Scissors, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, free; 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.

Oct. 31: Halloween Night Dessert with Edgar Allan Poe — 7:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $36-$40. Reservations: 1-303-688-5555, cherokeeranch.org.

Oct. 31: Halloween Night Dive Bar Crawl — 6-11 p.m., Benny's Restaurant & Lounge, 517 W. Colorado Ave., $25. Reservations required.

Oct. 31: Free Holiday Rides — Hosted by McCormick & Murphy for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Go online for details.

Oct. 31-Nov. 2: Haunted Field of Screams — With special black out event, Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 10451 McKay Road, Thornton, $44.99 and up. Tickets available online.

Nov. 1: Country Western Halloween Bash — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, free. Tickets required.

Nov. 1-2: Devotchka's Halloween Masquerade Black Tie Ball — 8:30 p.m., The Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, Go online for ticket prices.

Nov. 1-7: Halloween Candy Buy Back Event — Trick-or-treaters, 12 and younger, can bring excess candy in to Prominent Point Dental Group and Orthodontics, 9625 Prominent Point, Suite 100. The candy will be donated, in the child's name, to Peterson Air Force Base to be sent in care packages to service men and women serving overseas; 495-5748, prominentpointdentalgroup.com.

Nov. 2: Punkin' Chunkin' and Zucchini Races — 9:30 a.m.-noon, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $4-$5. Register: 520-6745.

Nov. 16: Fall Festival — 6:30-9 p.m., Springs Adventist Academy, 5410 Palmer Park Blvd. Tickets are 50 cents; saak8.org.

If you have a Halloween event or fall festival, submit online at coloradosprings.com.