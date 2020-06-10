Nine years after "Soul Surfer," Bethany Hamilton, the surfer who lost her arm in a shark attack, has more to show the world. The documentary "Unstoppable," out on Netflix, is even better because it's Hamilton who's telling her story. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Watch the latest, inspiring chapter of 'Soul Surfer' | Pikes Pick
Tags
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Colorado Springs getting another pop-up 'drive-in' movie
-
Broadmoor World Arena to offer drive-in movies, yoga class in Colorado Springs
-
Rocky Mountain Vibes to hold second drive-in movie night in Colorado Springs
-
When will drive-in theater closest to Colorado Springs open for 2020?
-
Colorado's drive-in movie theaters are open and in demand