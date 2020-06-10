Surfing Shark Survivor (copy)

In this May 28, 2016 photo provided by World Surf League, Bethany Hamilton gets ready to compete at Cloudbreak, near Tavarua Island in Fiji. (Kelly Cestari/World Surf League via AP)

 Kelly Cestari

Nine years after "Soul Surfer," Bethany Hamilton, the surfer who lost her arm in a shark attack, has more to show the world. The documentary "Unstoppable," out on Netflix, is even better because it's Hamilton who's telling her story. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

