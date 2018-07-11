9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Circle., free; 577-5744, broadmoorgalleries.com
Maybe your experience with art goes something like this: You walk into a gallery and a painting catches your eye. You wander over and peer at the brushwork and think to yourself, “How in the world did they do this?”
Here’s your chance to find out. Broadmoor Galleries at The Broadmoor will hold its first Plein Air Show from Friday through Sunday on the well-manicured and picturesque Broadmoor grounds.
En plein air is a French expression that means “in the open air.” During the three days, a dozen painters and three sculptors will scout out the perfect location to capture an outdoor image that resonates with them, set up their easel and paints, and get down to business. Many of the painters likely will choose the front of the hotel or near the lake, said Broadmoor Galleries Director Krista Steed.
“Watching the process and seeing how the artist thinks and works is exciting,” she said. “You can buy a piece right off the easel and you can see the whole history of the piece. It’s fun to talk with the artist. Once you know the artists, you have a connection to the piece.”
Longtime Colorado Springs painter Steve Clement can’t help but be excited to paint at the grand pink-stucco hotel. He isn’t sure, though, what will make it onto his canvas.
“Hanging flower baskets always turn me on,” he said. “I’ve painted them from photos in the past. The lake is always a delight. It depends on the light and what the day’s like.”
Springs artists Lindsay Dawson and Martha Mans also will participate in the show. Steed won’t know where the artists will situate themselves until first thing each morning. The sculptors will work in clay form so observers can see how bronze is created. Finished paintings will be available for purchase for about $500-$1,200.
“One of the things about painting outside is the light changes frequently,” Clement said. “You can’t count on working under the same conditions you start under. Maybe an hour at the most. I want to make three: one in the morning, one in the early afternoon and one later in the afternoon. I’m going to try to have several and go back to each one on each of the days.”
JENNIFER MULSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0270, JEN.MULSON@GAZETTE.COM