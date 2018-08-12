Warren Miller’s “Face of Winter” will make a stop at Pikes Peak Center on Nov. 2-3.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 17. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
As always, the 69th film installment celebrates the sport of skiing, with visits to scenic mountain ranges in Switzerland, France, British Columbia, Alaska, Chile, Iceland, New Zealand and Washington, where athletes such as Ann Segal, Dash Longe and Forrest Jillson race down mountainsides and perform death-defying stunts on skis and snowboards.
