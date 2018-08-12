A weekend full of things to do: Full Moon Hike, bear fun run, African American spirituals, improv laffoff, Warren Miller
A scene from "Volkswagen Presents - Warren Miller's Line of Descent," which is stopping at Pikes Peak Center Nov. 3-4, 2017.
Warren Miller’s “Face of Winter” will make a stop at Pikes Peak Center on Nov. 2-3.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 17. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.

As always, the 69th film installment celebrates the sport of skiing, with visits to scenic mountain ranges in Switzerland, France, British Columbia, Alaska, Chile, Iceland, New Zealand and Washington, where athletes such as Ann Segal, Dash Longe and Forrest Jillson race down mountainsides and perform death-defying stunts on skis and snowboards.

Contact the writer: 636-0270

