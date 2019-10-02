You can get a free entrée of your choice when you dress like a taco and show up at Chuy’s, 9297 Forest Bluffs, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, and post on social media with #NationalTacoDay. Too silly for you? Show up to dine and get a crispy beef taco for a buck with entrée purchase. Get an extra buzz with $1 floaters — an extra pour of tequila or orange liqueur to any of your favorite margaritas.
Too lazy to leave the house? Stay in your taco jammies and order at order.chuys.com. Use promo code TACODAY to get a free crispy beef taco with any order. Details: 430-4025, chuys.com.
Military booze
The name 1350 Distilling refers to 13 stripes and 50 stars on an American flag. It’s the newest distillery in Colorado Springs, at 520 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Distiller and owner Phill Bragg is a retired Marine. His spirit collection, named for each branch of the military, currently includes Minuteman Vodka, Guardian Bourbon and Blue Jacket Rum. Gin is in the works for the Air Force.
“I wanted to distill the smoothest spirits,” he said. “That’s why I had a solid copper still built. There’s a chemical reaction with copper that smooths out the liquor and produces a cleaner taste.”
The still is a beauty, built in the shape of a bullet. Tours and tastings will be offered hourly 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Reservations for the 30 minute tour are recommended. There’s a cocktail menu and there’s a rotation of food trucks. Details: 358-6614, 1350distilling.com.
Eating out to help out
Forks with Friends’ open house Sept. 21 at the new Ronald McDonald House, 4223 Royal Pine Drive was a big success. Guests sampled food from several restaurants and voted for their favorites. Eateries included Chuy’s, Picnic Basket, Marco’s Pizza, Cracker Barrel, Bad Daddy’s Burgers, La Casita, Rocky Mountain Vibes, The French Kitchen, The Broadmoor and Kona Ice.
“The Picnic Basket was the adult choice,” said Captain Dan, communications manager for Ronald McDonald House Charities. “Kona Ice was the kid’s choice and we gave a special‘People’s Choice Award to Marcos Pizza for allowing everyone to come into their mobile kitchen to design and construct their very own pizza. Everyone really loved that.”
Ronald McDonald House Charities supports families needing a “home-away-from-home” while their seriously ill children receive medical treatment nearby.
Peddling away
Everyone was encouraged to jump on a stationary bike and peddle up a storm to generate electricity for the sound system at the recent Colorado Springs Food Rescue Harvest Dinner. Local restaurants and beverage vendors supplied plenty of tasty food samples and liquids to keep the partygoers refreshed. The event was held on the grounds of the future Hillside Hub, which will allow neighbors to grow, cook, learn about, have access to and advocate for fresh food. Visit coloradospringsfoodrescue.org.