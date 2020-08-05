Drive-in movies making a comeback (copy)

Some Walmart Supercenter locations across the country will be turned into drive-ins beginning Aug. 14. Locations in Colorado include Pueblo and Pueblo West. Gazette file photo

Walmart Supercenters across the country are set to provide a new service this summer: drive-in movies. 

Beginning Aug. 14, the parking lots of 160 Walmarts will be turned into Walmart Drive-ins, a free outdoor cinema that will provide 320 showings of popular movies through Oct. 21.

Colorado locations and dates are: Sept. 11-12 in Grand Junction; Sept. 15-16 in Timnath; Sept. 18-19 in Pueblo West; and Sept. 22-23 in Pueblo.

Movies include "Wonder Woman," "Spy Kids," "Black Panther," "Ghostbusters" and "Friday Night Lights."

Tickets are free, but must be requested in advance. Go online to thewalmartdrivein.com.

Guests must wear masks outside of their vehicles.

