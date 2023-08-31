Comedy isn’t a science. But comedian Ben Miller is making science comedy.

Vultures will host New York-based Miller on Friday for his show, “Stand-Up Science.”

With a degree in materials science and engineering from Columbia University, Miller merges his scientific education with his sense of humor.

“Sometimes I’m approaching it from, I have this bit and then, how do I find like a science angle on this bit? Or sometimes I’m just deep in on reading some weird academic papers, and am like ‘This is fascinating. How do I turn this bit of research or knowledge into a joke,’” Miller said.

It was actually during university that Miller found his voice in comedy.

“It first started as sort of like a fun, creative outlet outside of science,” Miller said. “I started in the middle of college as a fun way to get away from all the homework or papers or research labs.”

But when he began his comedy career, he tended to avoid topics of science.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“I didn’t really talk about my science background the first four years or so that I did comedy, but the past couple years I decided to bring them together and start telling some science jokes,’ he said.

During the show, Miller hits on a variety of topics.

“Physics, chemistry, biology,” Miller said. “Then there’s also something more personal, I have a musculoskeletal condition that I discuss in the show that’s funnier and less intimidating than it sounds.”

One thing Miller enjoys about his show: the community it brings.

“The show draws a higher population of nerds than the average comedy show,” Miller joked. “People are always like, ‘This is the first comedy show I’ve ever seen,’ which is really cool that I can bring nerds to stand-up comedy.”

Miller also likes to show that science can be funny.

“Oftentimes there are a lot of people that are like ‘I wasn’t really sure about the science thing. I don’t have any science background, but like, I laughed a lot and found it really interesting,’” Miller said. “So it’s always great when I can bring somebody like doesn’t necessarily self-identify as into science and get them excited about the topic as well.”