Ready, set, vote.
Voting for the 26th annual Gazette Best of the Springs begins Friday. You’ll have through Feb. 16 to get your votes in.
Show your love and help your favorites by going to gazette.com/bestof. More than 250 categories, including gastropub, margarita, car dealer, pizza, college, places to shop, city park, ski area, burger, pet rescue, medical practice and many many more.
Choose from nominations listed or write in your own favorites.
Six voters will be randomly chosen and one receives a $500 gift certificate to their choice of 2020 Best of the Springs winners. The other five winners drawn receive $100 gift certificates. To qualify, vote in at least 10 categories and leave at least one comment.
A Best of the Springs announcement party is April 23 at Pikes Peak Center. Winners will be featured in a magazine published April 26.