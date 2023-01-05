Time to vote: The ballots are in for The Gazette Best of the Springs 2023 honors.
Starting Friday and running through Feb. 5, you can help your personal favorites be named the top for the year.
Nominations in the 351 categories came from 19,573 people and the top nominees moved forward. Winners will be announced in The Gazette on April 23 and online on April 24.
There will be gold, silver and bronze honorees. Categories are Arts & Entertainment, City Life & Recreation, Food & Drink, Family & Health, Services & Professionals and Shopping.
Those voting are eligible for prizes if they make choices in at least 10 categories and write comments in support. Five get $100 gift cards to the Best of the Springs 2023 winner of their choice. One receives a $500 gift card to the winner of their choice. Voter email addresses are required.
To vote, go to gazette.com/bestof starting Friday.