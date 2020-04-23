Didn’t we once describe social media and our phones as banes of our existence?
And yet, now they’re our life blood with their connective powers. Creative minds, in particular, are taking to the platforms and devices to spread some joy throughout our stay-at-home days. Here are a few local offerings.
• Galleries of Contemporary Art at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs: Once upon a time, Lunch Beat Dance Party was an in-person thing. Now it’s streaming live on Instagram from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays. Weekly guest DJs will spin the tunes while you gyrate around your house; i nstagram.com/gocacolospgs.
Also new is a series of recorded virtual studio visits hosted by Daisy McGowan, GOCA’s director and chief curator. She invites artists from across the Rocky Mountain West to allow viewers into their studios, where they discuss their artistic process and what it’s like to make art in isolation; instagram.com/gocacolospgs.
• “Still Manitou: A Visual Documentation of Our Community”: The new photo project by Manitou Art Center curator Alain Navaratne and photographer Jana Kaiser documents the town’s residents during the stay-at-home order. Kaiser is taking photos of families and individuals framed by their windows and doors, and of course, doing it from a safe distance. At project’s end, the photos will become a billboard-sized photo montage. Check out photos from the project on Manitou Art Center’s Facebook page at @ManitouArtCtr. Manitou residents can sign up to have their photos taken online at manitouartcenter.org/Still_Manitou.
• “Babette’s Kitchen” by Millibo Art Theatre: You can’t help but love Babette Matdiva, the patron saint of the MAT. The quirky, festive character, created by MAT co-founder and actor Birgitta De Pree, has taken to her kitchen, and sometimes her bedroom, to uplift viewers and support them through home confinement. Find the short videos on the MAT’s Facebook page at @MATMillibo.
• Pikes Peak Library District Virtual Community Movie Discussions: Fridays are made for movie club. Watch one of PPLD’s selected movies and participate in a live discussion post-film. You can watch the movie anytime, then head online to Zoom from 4 to 5 p.m. to critique or praise. Register online at ppld.librarymarket.com and a Zoom link will be sent to you. Some movies might be rated R and contain adult themes. Past movies include “Charade” and “His Girl Friday.”
• Prologue Lecture Series by UCCS Visual and Performing Arts Department and TheatreWorks: While you won’t be able to attend the latest arts lecture by theater projection designer Jeff Sugg, his talk was recorded with a virtual audience of UCCS students and faculty, who also did a Q&A with the guest. Sugg recently finished a show at the National Theatre in London and the Broadway show “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.” UCCS Theatre and Dance program director Kevin Landis will continue to make digital prologues with guests, including Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin and props designer Jay Duckworth. Go online to uccspresents.org/features/2019-20/ digital-prologue-with-jeff-sugg.
• Ladyfingers Letterpress: Try your hand at some art with a daily live hand-lettering class, live on their Instagram at 2 p.m.
• Cottonwood Center for the Arts: More ways to do art. Watch the 5 p.m. Mondays livestream on Instagram where some of the collective’s artists demonstrate their craft and give artistic advice.
• Smokebrush Foundation: An assortment of musicians and artists perform and demonstrate their talents during the live Interplanetary Art Club at 1 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook, facebook.com/smokebrush/
Contact the writer: 636-0270