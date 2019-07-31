Oldies but goodies galore deck the Vintage Market this Friday and Saturday, as the festival turns flea into flair and old into new.
More than 200 booths will be selling industrial modern pieces, classic antiques, home goods and furniture, clothing, jewelry and more. “Whether it be the 12-year-old, the 20-year-old, the 60-year-old, a man, woman or child, there’s something for everybody,” event director Nicole Jones said.
Food trucks and live music will complement the outdoor shopping experience at the Pikes Peak International Raceway. The go-karts will be open to drive on the raceway, and the People’s Tiny House Festival is right next door.
“I grew up with parents that restored Victorian homes,” Jones said. “You go into homes nowadays, and every fourth house on the block is the same floor plan. It takes away the uniqueness, and not just that, it takes away having your own identity.”
People took more pride in their work then, she said, and the market is a curated junk fest featuring high-quality and handcrafted work.
“Life was a bit slower back then, so people had more time to put into their work,” added vintage market owner Amanda Cesar.
Her market, The Ruby Bear, sells repurposed furniture, lighting and “farm fresh junk,” from milk can to coal bucket.
“Someone bought an old rusty galvanized bucket and took pictures of her baby in it,” Cesar said.
Vintage evokes memories, too. After converting a meat grinder into a lamp, Cesar said, “The customer remembered as a child using a meat grinder with her grandma in the kitchen. It was a memory like that, that she purchased the lamp just to remember her home.”
It’s a messy job, she said, digging up and cleaning relics, sanding them and then restoring the meaningful details.
Becky Hinkhouse, co-owner of the Prairie Chick Collection, sometimes drives a trailer across the country to find farm junk.
‘One time we were doing the garage sale that goes across Kansas,” Hinkhouse said. “It was only supposed to be an afternoon in Kansas, but we went clear across the state, and then clear into Oklahoma and back. It just sucks you in. You gotta keep going.”
When an old barn is falling down, Hinkhouse gets a call. On one such adventure, Hinkhouse crawled into a barn and found wooden chicken nester boxes more than 100 years old.
“They were gross, and they were ugly. It took me two years to get them into the condition they’re in. I sealed the wood probably five times. But by the end of it, they were these little cubbies, and they were absolutely gorgeous.”
You might miss some “junk,” so walk past the same booth a time or two, or three, Cesar said.
“You won’t ever see the same thing twice.”
Sofia Krusmark, The Gazette