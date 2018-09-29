Driving down I-25 through downtown, you can’t help but notice: The Colorado Springs skyline is changing. The Olympic Museum rises fast to the south, cranes lift a new hotel into being to the north, new loft apartment buildings emerge to the east, and soon a new stadium will break ground in west downtown.
The emerging skyline suggests a city rising, shedding its chrysalis and becoming something new.
In that context, one of the old staples of that view into downtown from I-25 is beginning to look a bit shopworn and out of place.
The iconic Olympic mural on a corrugated grain store’s roof between Bijou and Cimarron streets is peeling and fraying, creating an eyesore in the panorama. As a result, the mural is sending a 45-by-300-foot message to visitors that’s a bit discordant with the message the mayor is trying to send about a bright and shiny new city.
“The sign has deteriorated,” admits building owner Chuck Murphy.
“It’s had its time,” agreed the mural’s artist, Kim Polomka, “and now it’s time for something new.”
The mural, the city’s largest, was hand painted by Polomka in 2011, and was only supposed to be up for a year. It features freestyle wrestler, Henry Cejudo, a graduate of Palmer High School who won a gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
In the next few weeks, the iconic mural will be coming down. Murphy and Polomka want to paint something fresh there that captures Colorado Springs’ spirit anew, but this time spotlights the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Oh, and maybe the Colorado Springs Airport, too.
The timing couldn’t be better as the community rallies around the zoo after a hailstorm killed and injured several animals and shredded many of its structures.
“The zoo and the Colorado Springs Airport are interested in having the mural redone. The zoo is excited!” Murphy said. “It’s probably one of the biggest billboards in the state,” after all.
The new mural is in the preliminary design stages, so the final product is still a work in progress, Polomka said. But he hopes to start painting within weeks.
How will Polomka marry the zoo and the airport in one mural? “Maybe they’ll have a hippo riding a plane” suggested Murphy.
The graffiti down below on the walls of the building, which wasn’t accidental, will stay, Murphy said.
“I got a couple 12-packs of beer and let the graffiti artists do their thing,” Murphy said. The artists ranged in age from 16 to 71, he added, and they are constantly painting over their designs and creating new ones. Heck, “young brides go down to the building to get their picture taken in front of the graffiti,” Murphy said.
The skyline maker
There’s probably no one better qualified to define the city’s skyline than Murphy, who turned 83 last week.
He and his company, Murphy Constructors, have renovated many of the most prominent historic buildings in the Springs area, including the Pioneers Museum, the Albany and Acacia hotels, the Union Printers Home and the Cliff House, Barker House and Manitou Spa in Manitou Springs. Murphy helped Gov. John Hickenlooper get his brewpub, Phantom Canyon, up and running in an old historic building downtown.
Alongside his work as a developer, Murphy has served on The Historic Preservation Alliance, The Downtown Partnership, and the boards for the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center and Pikes Peak Hospice. He won’t tell you much about it, but he’s also been a behind-the-scenes player on the City for Champions project. With his support, the Art on the Streets project has dressed up downtown with 300 works of art.
Last Friday, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers awarded Murphy the Spirit of the Springs Lifetime Achievement Award.
“His passion for our past is matched only by his contributions that are shaping our city’s promising future,” Suthers said.
Murphy has lived in Colorado Springs all his life, graduating from St. Mary’s High School (full disclosure: my dad was a classmate) and raising five kids here.
The city has come a long way in his lifetime, Murphy told a Gazette reporter. When he was young “people lived off the tourists in the summer and each other in the winter.”
In 2011, he decided he wanted to pay special tribute to the city with which he’s had such a long, rich relationship.
It wasn’t cheap. Murphy paid $1.1 million for the building that sports the mural. There are two warehouses on the property, but Murphy has no plans to redevelop the land right now.
“Our preliminary intention was apartments,” said Murphy, which makes even more sense now that downtown is becoming a livable, walkable neighborhood, and the Olympic Museum and soccer stadium are going up nearby. But Murphy said disagreements with the co-owner of the property stalled development in the past, and he doesn’t plan to develop it in the immediate future. So, for now, it’ll remain the Springs’ biggest canvas.
A partner in art
His partner on the mural, Polomka, is originally from Australia but also found his canvas in downtown Colorado Springs, which features several other giant murals of his in alleyways and on brick-face buildings.
His mural on Platte Avenue, just west of Tejon Street, depicts a 1910 scene featuring a steam locomotive from the turn-of-the-century Short Line, formally known as the Colorado Springs and Cripple Creek District Railway.
Above Kimball’s Peak Three Theater, a Polomka mural pays tribute to the ornate Chief Theater, an architectural gem foolishly razed in the mid-1970s.
The diagonal angle of attack on the Olympic mural and the corrugated surface made it his most challenging commission, he said. “It was pretty horrific going up there and painting in the heat.”
A fine-art artist by training, he told our reporter Lance Benzel that he decided to switch disciplines and try his hand at large-scale art, intent on “softening” streetscapes with bursts of color and whimsy.
“You’ve heard the phrase, ‘A doctor buries his mistakes, an architect covers his in ivy?’ ” he asked Benzel. “Instead of vines, you can just put up murals, and it helps soften things.”
A million-dollar mural
So when you get down to it, Murphy has dedicated property worth more than $1.1 million — undeveloped — to brighten the city skyline with a mural.
That’s a pretty high price for “softening.”
Why forgo the money from redevelopment just to send a pretty message about Colorado Springs to drivers-by?
As one observer put it, “He buys with his heart.”
Although Colorado Springs is growing in size and stature, the community within remains the most important piece, he told one of our reporters during the mayor’s State of the City address. And that’s what has motivated his entire career.
In other words, his love of place has been his prime directive through the years, more than profit.
Would that all the developers of our future follow his lead, painting our new skyline with the same generosity and civic-mindedness and bright colors that Murphy has.
