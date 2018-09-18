Video Game Haiku Review - "NHL 19"
Title: NHL 19
Format: PS4, Xbox One
Price: $59.99
Publisher: EA Vancouver
Developer: EA Sports
ESRB Rating: E 10+ (Everyone 10+)
The Grade: A-
NHL 19 Haiku Review
Gretzky! Messier!
Skating on a pond is great
Hockey is back, eh?
What is it? A hockey video game sim from EA Sports. “NHL 19” is the 28th installment in the long running franchise and offers a host of new features and options. Most notable this year? Hockey buffs get to take their game outdoors for the very first time.
Highs: All the enjoyable modes from last year have returned, and there are a lot of them. Familiar features like NHL Threes, Franchise mode, Hockey Ultimate Team, Draft Champions and Champions Hockey League are all back. Training Camp, featuring videos and tutorials with host Ray Ferraro has returned as well. These are all fun modes that look and play great.
My go-to, yet again, is the Be a Pro career mode. The journey up the ranks from minor leaguer to NHL stud is deep and exciting. This mode has just enough RPG elements to keep you on your toes. While its great to have the reliable standards back, what will really get gamers excited about “NHL 19” are the new features.
EA Sports has made a new agreement with the NHL Alumni Association so they’ve added more than 200 legends from a range of generations in hockey history. Gamers can play with or against greats like Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier and Mario Lemieux in either single or online play. If you’re an Avs fan, you can even skate with Rob Blake, Peter Forsberg, Joe Sakic and Patrick Roy.
The biggest edition to “NHL 19” is the World of Chel (Chel is slang for NHL). This area is an amalgamation of a number of different modes using a created player. You can play online with or against others in a team and play online NHL Threes. NHL Pro-Am is a single player mode where you take on current and former NHL greats in three-on-three challenges. Best of all, Pro-Am is played outdoors on a pond.
My favorite part of World of Chel is NHL Ones, where three online players compete on an outdoor half-rink to see who can score the most goals. Ones is like the basketball game 21, but for hockey. I usually avoid online gaming in “NHL 19” because I typically get my hat handed to me. But I really enjoyed this Ones as leveling for players is well structured.
Lows: The addition of outdoor rinks in World of Chel is brilliant but the feature is underutilized. Gamers can only play on the pond in two areas, that’s it. The fact that you can’t get on the ice outside in every mode is a giant missed opportunity.
Also aggravating is the need to build multiple created characters. None of your created players crossover from “NHL 19’s” other modes. You need one for World of Chel, Be a Pro and another other mode you want one in. Its feels time consuming and unnecessary.
The Grade: While it has some minor flaws, I found EA Sports latest hockey title to be an excellent experience as it has something for franchise aficionados of every level. A stellar title from top to bottom, “NHL 19” is a hockey fan’s dream.
Gazette Media Columnist Terry Terrones is a veteran video game journalist. He has written for numerous publications including GamePro, GamesBeat, PC World, GameZone, and Official Xbox Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/terryterrones.