Video Game Haiku Review - 'Marvel's Avengers'

Title: Marvel’s Avengers
Format: PS4, PC, Stadia, Xbox One
Price: $59.99
Release Date: Sept. 4
Developer: Crystal Dynamics
Publisher: Square Enix
ESRB Rating: T (Teen)
The Grade: A-
Avengers Haiku Review
Smash, hammer, kick butt
Be Earth’s mightiest heroes
Embrace your powers
What is it? A third-person action-adventure game featuring Marvel’s Avengers. A single-player campaign features a unique, original story and up to four players can assemble in online missions.
The Good: Unexpected. That’s the word that kept popping into my head as I was playing “Marvel’s Avengers.” I didn’t expect the game to start with a story that centers on a young girl competing in an Avengers fan-fiction contest but I thoroughly enjoyed it. I didn’t expect to see the Avengers become overwhelmed in a fascinating prologue that whets your appetite for the adventure to come. And I certainly didn’t expect an addictive multiplayer offering that has hints of “Destiny” but it has that as well.
The single player campaign starts with you playing as a young Kamala Khan. As Kamala is enjoying the celebratory A-Day in San Francisco, things take a horrible turn. The Avengers are disassembled and a five year time jump shows how greatly life has changed. Superheroes are now outlawed, an evil and secretive organization has nefarious plans and the world seems bleak.
In the present in New Jersey, teenage Kamala has developed unusual powers and still believes in superheroes. She has also discovered a terrible secret. Her mission is to find people who can help her get the message out. Throughout her journey, which is told through a plot that is both clever and immensely satisfying, Kamala unites the team and fights back against evil. You know, superhero stuff. The entire single-player campaign has a Marvel movie feel.
The primary hub for multiplayer takes place on the famous S.H.I.E.L.D. helicarrier. When you’re not wandering around the immense flying fortress, you can participate in virtual training to hone your skills and visit different vendors to upgrade gear or add some cosmetics like unique nameplates, outfits and emotes.
Online play really heats up when you jump into any of the different types of War Zone missions. These take place around the globe and can last short as five minutes or over an hour, depending on the mission type. Gamers can team up with friends or random people online, but solo players don’t have to miss out. War Zone missions can also be played with a group of AI teammates.
The Bad: “Marvel’s Avengers” has microtransactions, something I’m not a fan of in any title. The good news is it seems these are mostly for cosmetic items and don’t have any impact on gameplay. That said, this is something to keep an eye on as the game finds its footing.
A bit more troublesome for me is “Avengers” steep learning curve for its multiplayer offering. If you’re familiar with games like “Destiny” and “Borderlands,” where looting and frequent upgrades are an essential part of gameplay, you’ll soon figure out the best path for properly manipulating your skills, gear and cosmetics. But if its been awhile since you’ve played a game from this genre or if this is your first experience, you’ll feel overwhelmed as “Avengers” leaves you to mostly figure out its complex power and leveling systems on your own.
The Grade: To be honest, I had no idea what I was getting into when I began to play “Marvel’s Avengers.” A tornado-like news cycle has kept me from paying too much attention to its development and I didn’t play the beta. I just knew that if the Avengers were involved, I’d want to check it out. This game wasn’t what I expected but it turned out to be a pleasant surprise. Thoughtful, engaging and a heck of a lot of fun, if you still believe in heroes, “Marvel’s Avengers” is a game you certainly want to play.
Gazette Media Columnist Terry Terrones is a veteran video game journalist. He has written for numerous publications including GamePro, GamesBeat, PC World, GameZone, and Official Xbox Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/terryterrones.