Title: Madden NFL 19
Format: PS4, Xbox One
Price: $59.99
Developer/Publisher: EA
ESRB Rating: E (Everyone)
Release Date: August 10, 2018
The Grade: A -
Madden 19 Haiku Review
Longshot mode returns
MUT has been improved
One cut like Terrell
What is it? The 30th edition of one of gaming’s most popular sports franchises. The “Madden” series has been one of the most consistent and reliable throughout its history. As expected, this latest edition of “Madden” is loaded with upgrades and new features.
Highs: Last year’s edition of “Madden” was highlighted by the addition of Longshot, a single player campaign that follows the up and down career of Devin Wade and his path to football redemption. Devin and his buddy Colt Cruise return and their story continues, but the best parts of this year’s “Madden” are sprinkled throughout the entire game instead of just one mode.
In the last few years, I’ve avoided running the ball too much in “Madden.” A big reason for that is because the pass game in this series has always been more refined. Not anymore. In “Madden 19” blocking feels more realistic and the new one cut mechanic brings back memories of the Terrell Davis glory days when the Broncos running back made one cut and ran for daylight. Running is more gratifying than it’s been in years.
“Madden 19” also does an excellent job of giving the player more overall control, particularly in franchise mode. I spend most of my time in this mode, so I really enjoyed the archetype system, which lets gamers pick their own offensive and defensive schemes and find the right players to fit it. In the past, I rarely used the practice/training feature in franchise but I do now. It allows me to train my players so their skill set matches my schemes and it makes a significant impact.
The biggest and most welcome change in “Madden 19” is to Madden Ultimate Team. To be honest, this is a mode I don’t typically spend much time in because of its online emphasis. I hate getting my hat handed to me in multiplayer so I play mostly offline. However, with the new solo battles and squad challenges that allow gamers to compete against the CPU, I found myself spending a lot more time with this fun mode. There’s just more to do.
Lows: While I still found the Longshot story to be enjoyable, it didn’t hold my interest nearly as much this time around. In season two the focus is less on Devin and more on Colt, which would be fine if his storyline was more about football and less about his family and his community issues. In Longshot, Colt is better as a supplementary character, not as a co-lead.
The Grade: After thirty years (30!) the “Madden” franchise is still going strong. This latest edition is a testament to the quality of the series, as this year’s game is another beautiful, detailed, and highly refined title. Fans of the franchise will not be disappointed with “Madden 19.”
Gazette Media Columnist Terry Terrones is a veteran video game journalist. He has written for numerous publications including GamePro, GamesBeat, PC World, GameZone, and Official Xbox Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/terryterrones.