Video Game Haiku Review - 'Far Cry New Dawn'
Title: Far Cry New Dawn
Format: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Price: $39.99
Publisher/Developer: Ubisoft
ESRB Rating: M (Mature)
The Grade: A-
Post apocalypse
Whoa! Brightly-hued enemies
What’s wrong with that deer?
What is it? A standalone sequel to “Far Cry 5.” Set 17 years after the nuclear apocalypse that took place in Montana in the previous “Far Cry," players take on the role of a brand new character. This latest entry into the franchise has many of the elements fans of the series are familiar with, yet diverges greatly when it comes to setting, the level of character crossover and plot development.
Highs: Like any long running and successful series “Far Cry’s” biggest detractor is its own history. This is probably why some people felt a bit frustrated with “Far Cry 5.” Always known for its over-the-top protagonists, Joseph Seed and his clan of zealots didn’t provide a compelling enough story to fulfill its grand ambition.
In many ways, “Far Cry New Dawn” serves as the postscript “Far Cry 5” deserved, finally tying the last pieces of the puzzle together. While “New Dawn” closes the “Far Cry 5” loop, it certainly does a good enough job to stand on its own.
The story in “New Dawn” blends the path of three different groups. Your character is a member of the Survivors, a group that has prospered in the new Hope County, which has become a somewhat surprising utopia. Filled with bright colors and strangely mutated animals, Hope County is bountiful, unlike the rest of the United States, parts which you’ll get to visit.
Facing off against the Survivors are the Highwaymen, a group of brightly hued Mad Max-like marauders who take what they want and kill anyone who gets in their way. They’re led by twin sisters Mickey and Lou, who take a binary approach to life. You’re either helping them, or in the way. The duo has a depth and carry a sense of foreboding not seen in a “Far Cry” title in a while. They’re just flat out menacing, which is a different take on the type of egomaniacal antagonist we’ve become accustomed to see from this franchise in recent years.
The most surprising plot line in the game follows Jospeh Seed, who has had a metamorphosis much like the county he once ruled. His cult now goes by the name New Eden and their philosophy has changed drastically. Seed has evolved significantly as a character because of his own actions and his development gives him a more fully formed arc when combined with the man we knew in “Far Cry 5.”
Lows: “New Dawn” improves a number of different aspects of the series but still contains some of the franchises’ more inane activities. Taking over outposts, crafting and standard boss fights can feel like a repetitive grind if you don’t mix it up.
Also, if you really dive into the “New Dawn” story but haven’t played “Far Cry 5,” you might feel a bit lost at times. Make no mistake, “New Dawn” is its own title. However, I found the Joseph Seed moments much more gratifying having played FC5.
The Grade: “Far Cry New Dawn” gave me everything I want from a sequel. It was able to tie up loose ends, allowed me to check-in on familiar faces but also set its own discernible path. This is a title well worth your time. Gazette Media
