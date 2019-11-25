Video Game Haiku Review - Experience the thrill of the hunt in 'Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts'

Title: Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
Format: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Price: $39.99
Developer/Publisher: CI Games
ESRB Rating: M (Mature)
The Grade: B
SGWC Haiku Review
You are a sniper
Hunting in Siberia
Big, beautiful maps
What is it? A tactical first person shooter where players take on the role of a sniper codenamed, Seeker. While traversing five maps set in a future version of Siberia, you’ll sneakily eliminate a host of targets. Players have 25 contracts to complete which includes removing human targets but also freeing prisoners, hacking equipment and retrieving data. For a fee, of course.
The Good: Stealthily moving about and eliminating foes is the name of the game in “Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts” and what a fun game it is. Unlike many other first person shooters, this is a title that encourages you to take your time. To be sure, you could run and gun but what’s the fun in that?
Scoring a headshot from 300 meters while taking into account wind speed, calibrating for distance and carefully using your scope’s Dynamic Reticule System (DRS) is where the titillation is found in this title. While figuring out how to properly use the DRS takes some time, scoring a headshot on an enemy from long range is immensely satisfying.
Assisting you with contracts is a mysterious client who provides you with a high tech mask that shows additional information about your surroundings and helps analyze your environment. You may be all alone against countless gun toting goons but your mask, which acts similarly to Eagle Vision in the “Assassin’s Creed” series, makes you dangerous no matter what the odds.
Fulfilling contracts is enjoyable but what makes your experience truly memorable are “SGWC’s” enormous environments. Incredibly detailed and with a sense of verticality, I was always able to find multiple ways to an objective. The game also looks incredible. Textured lighting, dynamic weather and stunning draw distances make “SGWC” a feast for the eyes.
The Bad: Long load times and an inability to skip introductory cut scenes are time consuming annoyances. A bit more troubling during my play through, however, is the game’s contradictory learning curve.
Figuring out how to play “SGWC” is a lesson in tutorial irony. After a brief introduction you’re thrown into your first map and have to learn many of the subtleties of the game on the fly. What do those symbols mean over those guards heads? How do bounty’s work? Where can I find a control scheme layout? You’ll have to figure those things out on your own.
Ironically, “SGWC” also holds your hand a bit too long. There’s some important gear that you won’t have at the start. This was incredibly disappointing as I finished the first map (out of only five) without some really useful items. Expecting players to figure things out on their own yet withholding significant tools that would have helped with the learning process gives “SGWC” a bit of an off-balance feel at the most important part of any game - the beginning.
The Grade: With a “Hitman-esque” vibe and a reliance on cool gadgets, this latest entry into the “Sniper” franchise takes the series in a new direction that allows the excitement of sniping to really shine through. When it comes to the thrill of the hunt, “Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts” delivers.
Gazette Media Columnist Terry Terrones is a veteran video game journalist. He has written for numerous publications including GamePro, GamesBeat, PC World, GameZone, and Official Xbox Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/terryterrones.