Video Game Haiku Review - "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy"
Title: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Format: PS4, Switch, PC, Xbox One
Price: $39.99
Developer: Vicarious Visions
Publisher: Activision
ESRB Rating: E10+ (Everyone 10 and older)
Release Date: Out now
The Grade: A
Crash Haiku Review
Crash/Coco live on
Now on every platform
Marsupials rule
What is it?: When the original “Crash Bandicoot” debuted in 1996, the platformer was an instant hit. The game had a unique art style, a sense of humor, and was just flat out fun to play. Two sequels (“Cortex Strikes Back” in 1997 and “Warped” in 1998) continued to improve on the “Crash” formula, making for a stellar trilogy. Fifteen more “Crash” games would follow but none resonated nearly as much as the original three.
Now, more than 20 years after the spinning marsupial was first introduced to audiences, Activision has remastered the first three “Crash” titles and packaged them as a trilogy. Series villain Dr. Neo Cortex is back to challenge Crash Bandicoot with several additional features and improved graphics.
Highs: Every bit of game code from “Crash Bandicoot” was rewritten from the ground up, which is evident in multiple areas. The trilogy features new animations, lighting and visual effects, and enhanced environmental details that all lead to a stunning and captivating game. The soundtrack, always a key part of the series, has also been fully remastered. This means xylophones, the didgeridoo and every familiar spin and box jump will sound better than ever.
“Crash Bandicoot” has managed to remain its timeless feel years after its original release. Controls are simple but require a deft touch. This is one of those games that falls into the “easy to play, hard to master” category, so it’s incredibly rewarding when you’re successful. Its simple gameplay formula hasn’t diminished “Crash’s” addictive nature over time.
Of course, what’s a remaster without some new additions? “N. Sane Trilogy” offers full analog stick support but if you want to go old school digital pad controls can be used as well. The game features a unified checkpoint and save system, and there are online leaderboards for time trials. There’s even newly recorded dialogue from “Crash” veterans Jess Harnell (Crash), Lex Lang (Dr. Neo Cortex), and Debi Derryberry (Coco). In addition, Crash’s sister Coco is now a playable character throughout the trilogy.
Lows: Most current video game players will be caught off guard by the difficulty of “Crash Bandicoot,” particularly those who never played the original series. I had beaten all three of these games before, so I knew what I was getting myself into. That said, even I was surprised by how challenging the game, particularly the first one, could be at times and I could recall most of the level design. In some ways “Crash Bandicoot” is a throw back to a time when games truly challenged a player. I found it refreshing, but some gamers may view it as unnecessarily frustrating.
The Grade: I admit that I have a soft spot for the first three “Crash Bandicoot” titles. They were some of the first games that my son (who is now 24) and I used to play together. Still, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect with this remaster. Sometimes the titles that gamers are nostalgic for turn out to be a disappointment when revisited years later. Thankfully that wasn’t the case with “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.” All of the fun, humor and enjoyable platforming I remember is still here, but in a lovelier and more well developed package.
Terry Terrones is a veteran video game journalist. He has written for numerous publications including GamePro, GamesBeat, PC World, GameZone, and Official Xbox Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/terryterrones.