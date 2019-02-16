Video Game Haiku Review - 'Crackdown 3'
Title: Crackdown 3
Format: PC, Xbox One
Price: $59.99 stand alone or available on Xbox Game Pass
Publisher: Microsoft Studios
Developer: Sumo Digital/Elbow Rocket
ESRB Rating: M (Mature)
The Grade: B
Crackdown 3 Haiku Review
Welcome back Agent
Sandbox full of destruction
I love Terry Crews
What is it? The third entry in the open-world series where players take on the role of a super agent/soldier to defeat a corrupt corporation. Actor Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is featured and his over-the-top character helps accentuate the game’s fun-loving, action packed vibe. This long awaited title has faced several delays and debuts nine years after “Crackdown 2.”
Highs: If you’re a long time (and extremely patient) fan of the “Crackdown” franchise this latest iteration gives you exactly what you’ve been waiting for. Loaded with gunplay, collectibles galore and plenty of action, this title provides a sci-fi, open world playpen that’s a blast to explore.
After a brief introduction to the game, with plenty of hype provided by Terry Crews, players are free to roam the world of New Providence. Under the control of an evil corporation called Terra Nova, the stunning city is your battleground for thumping thugs, destroying robots, competing in races and collecting orbs.
Your agent’s abilities (you can play as the Jaxson Hunter, whose likeness and voice are provided by Crews, or one of several other options) evolve over time, turning your character into a superhero. You’ll scale tall buildings and punch bad guys, vehicles and other objects so hard they fly through the air. Your character’s amazing physical skills and beautiful environments make New Providence an incredible playground.
When you’re not distracted, and it’s hard not to be, players will take down the leaders of Terra Nova one at a time. Boss battles are enjoyable, but the fun in this game doesn’t come from a complex plot. “Crackdown 3” just wants you to have a wild time in a no-holds-barred environment.
Lows: Considering how long “Crackdown” fans have been anticipating this third entry, you’d think they’d get a beefy single player campaign worthy of their patience. Unfortunately, that’s not the case as players can complete the game in about 12-15 hours.
More disappointing is the game’s multiplayer offering, Wrecking Zone. This feature offers 5v5 gameplay across three maps and two modes with destructible environments. While it has potential it’s clearly a work in progress. I’d often find myself falling through floors and, on occasion, falling through the floor and getting stuck inside a building. It’s limited options combined with significant glitches will leave gamers wanting.
The Grade: Despite some issues I’m hopeful about “Crackdown 3’s” future. Somewhat ironically that’s because of another game with a similar launch, “The Master Chief Collection.” That title debuted with a solid single-player offering but multiplayer was a mess. Microsoft never gave up on the title, constantly working the problem and even providing gamers with a remastered version of “Halo 3: ODST” for their trouble.
Considering how much Microsoft has invested and the company’s need for a strong Xbox exclusive on the roster, I’d be surprised if they didn’t give the same attention to “Crackdown 3.” While gamers must wait for this game’s full potential to be realized, there’s still a lot of fun to be had. And if you have the Xbox Game Pass, one of the best values in gaming, it’s a game you should certainly dive into.
Gazette Media Columnist Terry Terrones is a veteran video game journalist. He has written for numerous publications including GamePro, GamesBeat, PC World, GameZone, and Official Xbox Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/terryterrones.