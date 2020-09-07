Video Game Haiku Review - Become a legend in 'NBA 2K21'

Title: NBA 2K21
Format: PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One
Price: $59.99
Developer: Visual Concepts
Publisher: 2K Sports
ESRB Rating: E (Everyone)
The Grade: B+
NBA 2K21 Haiku Review
Customize like mad
Deal with your dad’s Long Shadow
Look! Djimon Hounsou!
What is it? A basketball video game sim from hoops juggernaut 2K Sports.
Highs: “NBA 2K21” has several enjoyable modes to scratch your hoops itch. If you’re a fan of the series, you’ll be familiar with MyTeam, MyLeague and MyCareer modes, and each of them have been upgraded.
In MyLeague gamers can set the tone for the NBA from every aspect. Controlling your team, whether it’s an NBA, WNBA or your own created franchise, has never been easier or more fun. Scouting, training and coaching is a breeze. The player progression system is more intricate and the customization options are a blast to mess with. I started up MyLeague with the Denver Nuggets, then moved them to Colorado Springs and proceeded to rebrand the entire organization just for kicks.
The meat and potatoes of “NBA 2K21” is MyCareer mode, where you work your way up to become an NBA legend in the game’s single player story. This time around you play as Junior in a narrative called “The Long Shadow.” You’re the son of a basketball legend making your way up through the high school, college (you’ll have 10 to choose from) and pro ranks.
This year’s story features actors Michael K. Williams (“The Wire”), Djimon Hounsou (“Gladiator”), Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Mireille Enos (“The Killing”). Cover athletes Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson are also involved, adding to the realism of an engaging story. Even though the game performance scoring is still a little too stringent for my liking, I once again found MyCareer addictive.
“NBA 2K21” also features other significant improvements. Dribbling has been refined, making ballhandling much smoother. USA Basketball has returned, with gamers able to go for the gold with the 2012 and 2016 USA teams. This year’s Neighborhood is set at the beach, which is a cool new setting that’s fun to explore.
Lows: As much fun as diving into MyTeam can be, the multiple menus for it make it a complicated mess. There’s so many different sliding graphics and bright lights that it’s hard not to get distracted. I like some of this mode’s new features, particularly the addition of seasons, but the Las Vegas-y feel to MyTeam make it a place I don’t visit frequently. An urge to spend virtual currency is present in MyTeam and also slips into MyCareer. When your newbie player is struggling to hit a 10-foot jumper, it’s hard not to think about dipping into your pocket to level up your player.
Visual Concepts has tinkered with shooting mechanics, adding Shot Stick Aiming as an alternative to the shot meter. It feels loose and inaccurate. Some gamers might be able to get a feel for shooting using the Shot Stick but I found it cumbersome. Thankfully you can still use the shot meter if you’re having trouble getting a feel for it.
On a more personal (and less serious) note, I can’t use my last name to create a player. When I type in “Terrones” I get a message saying, “That name contains inappropriate language, and cannot be used.” I’m wondering who I ticked off at Visual Concepts?
The Grade: With tons of content, endless customizations and a single-player story with a stellar plotline and first rate acting, “NBA 2K21” is a slam dunk. If you’re a hoops fan, this game is a must own.
Gazette Media Columnist Terry Terrones is a veteran video game journalist. He has written for numerous publications including GamePro, GamesBeat, PC World, GameZone, and Official Xbox Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/terryterrones.