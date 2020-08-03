Captain America and the Rocky Mountain Vibes to the rescue.
The organization will show the 2011 film "Captain America: The First Avenger" at UCHealth Park Aug. 15. It's not a drive-in this time, so bring your blankets, chairs and umbrellas. Three seating sections are available: two, four and five-person on-field pods and two, four and six-person tables on the picnic terrace. There also are four premium fire pit options on the field that come with four chairs and a s'mores kit.
Tickets are $20 per person and available now. Each patron also will receive a Captain America bobblehead. Go online to ticketreturn.com or search for @VibesBaseball on Facebook.
The event will be in compliance with El Paso County Health Department's guidelines for physical distancing. Each section will have its own entrance, restrooms and concession stands. Once you're in your section, you must stay there for the remainder of the event. Masks are required upon entry and while moving around the ballpark.
No obstructive coverings, such as popup tents, or outside food or beverages will be allowed, except sealed water bottles.