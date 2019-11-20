Many attractions can be found at the Cave of the Winds Mountain Park in Colorado Springs, including a high ropes course, a massive canyon swing, and underground caverns. However, perhaps nothing is as hands-on as the newly constructed Via Ferrata experience.
An experience that consists of hiking and climbing, participants spend 2 to 3 hours navigating a cliffside course while safely secured with a redundant carabiner system. Participants use a series of rock holds and metal rungs move along the route before descending via two ziplines.
Featuring sweeping views of the Manitou Springs area and the foothills of Pikes Peak, a trip on this course is an unforgettable Colorado experience. If you like hiking, rock scrambling, or rock climbing, you should give this via ferrata a try.
It’s worth noting that parts of the route are quite exposed with drops of 50 to 60 feet. The rock is also rough, capable of scratching exposed skin. To complete the route, you will need to be somewhat physically fit and able to manage a fear of heights.
The full experience costs $99 per person, but can also be purchased as part of the “Mountain Man” package. The Mountain Man package includes a number of rides and cost $155 at time of publishing.
A via ferrata is a type of route that allows one to navigate terrain that would typically require technical climbing. Another popular Colorado via ferrata is located in Telluride, though experiencing that course requires one to own or rent gear, often also hiring a guide. The via ferrata experience at Cave of the Winds is all-inclusive. Show up in sturdy shoes you’d hike in and give it a go. Some restrictions do apply.