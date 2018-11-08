Ranking America's top 10 chain restaurants
The many sauces available at Buffalo Wild Wings tend to seem more like masks that enhancements.

Here are a few places for military veterans to find Veterans Day specials around the Colorado Springs area:

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar: offers veterans and active-duty military a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu. 

Bonefish Grill: Offers veterans and active military with valid military ID a complimentary Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer Sunday.

California Pizza Kitchen: Free entree to military dining in. Military members can choose from a free pizza, full sized salad or pasta. 

Chipotle: Buy one, get one free burrito bowl, salad or tacos on Sunday. 

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: A choice of complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a crafted coffee beverage.

Denny's: A free build your own grand slam on Monday from 5 a.m. to noon.

Dunkin': Veterans and active duty military a free donut. 

Great Clips: Veterans and current military members can get a free haircut on Sunday. If you know a veteran and get a haircut you can pick up a free haircut card to give to a veteran. 

Hooters: Eat free from a special Veteran's Day menu, dine-in only. 

Little Caesars: Offers veterans and active military a free $5 Hot-N-Ready lunch combo, which features four slices of Detroit-style deep-deep dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

Mattress Firm: Veterans get 20 percent of any purchase between Nov. 9-12 either in-store or online with code VETS20.

Red Lobster: Offers veterans, active-duty military and reservists with valid military ID a free appetizer or dessert Sunday and Monday.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free dine-in double burger and fries on Veterans Day. 

Rhinos Ranch Saloon: Offers veterans two-for-one entrees.

Rock Bottom Breweries: Offers a free entrée Saturday through Monday.

SportsClips: Free haircuts at selection locations on Sunday. 

Starbucks: Veterans, active-duty members and their spouses can get a free tall coffee. 

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch for active, former or retired military from a Veterans Day menu on Sunday. 

Village Inn: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free INN-credible VIB breakfast on Sunday. 

