Here are a few places for military veterans to find Veterans Day specials around the Colorado Springs area:
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar: offers veterans and active-duty military a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu.
Bonefish Grill: Offers veterans and active military with valid military ID a complimentary Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer Sunday.
California Pizza Kitchen: Free entree to military dining in. Military members can choose from a free pizza, full sized salad or pasta.
Chipotle: Buy one, get one free burrito bowl, salad or tacos on Sunday.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: A choice of complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a crafted coffee beverage.
Denny's: A free build your own grand slam on Monday from 5 a.m. to noon.
Dunkin': Veterans and active duty military a free donut.
Great Clips: Veterans and current military members can get a free haircut on Sunday. If you know a veteran and get a haircut you can pick up a free haircut card to give to a veteran.
Hooters: Eat free from a special Veteran's Day menu, dine-in only.
Little Caesars: Offers veterans and active military a free $5 Hot-N-Ready lunch combo, which features four slices of Detroit-style deep-deep dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product.
Mattress Firm: Veterans get 20 percent of any purchase between Nov. 9-12 either in-store or online with code VETS20.
Red Lobster: Offers veterans, active-duty military and reservists with valid military ID a free appetizer or dessert Sunday and Monday.
Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free dine-in double burger and fries on Veterans Day.
Rhinos Ranch Saloon: Offers veterans two-for-one entrees.
Rock Bottom Breweries: Offers a free entrée Saturday through Monday.
SportsClips: Free haircuts at selection locations on Sunday.
Starbucks: Veterans, active-duty members and their spouses can get a free tall coffee.
Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch for active, former or retired military from a Veterans Day menu on Sunday.
Village Inn: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free INN-credible VIB breakfast on Sunday.