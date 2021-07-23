The newest addition to the KOAA News5 team is anything but new to Colorado Springs viewers.

Dianne Derby, a veteran of more than eight years of local news coverage, will co-anchor weekday newscasts. Derby was most recently an anchor for KKTV before resigning in October 2020 to pursue other interests.

Now she's back in the news business and her new employer is thrilled.

"She is a strong journalist and pillar of the community," KOAA News Director Ryan Hazelwood said. "The addition of Dianne will help us advance our cause to serve the people of southern Colorado."

During her time at KKTV, Derby was one of the Pikes Peak region's most accomplished and well-liked TV personalities. The Emmy Award-winning journalist won several Colorado Broadcasters Association awards and was The Gazette Best of the Springs voter's choice for Best TV Anchor twice.

For several years, Derby also hosted the annual Festival of Lights Parade that aired on KKTV.

At KOAA, Derby will co-anchor with Rob Quirk along with anchor Alasyn Zimmerman, lead forecaster Mike Daniels and Jake Gadon with sports.