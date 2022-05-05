After hundreds of concerts throughout southern Colorado, the Veronika String Quartet will say goodbye.
And fittingly, they’ll go out on a strong female note. Their final season, titled “Muse, She, the Empowering,” features works written by, dedicated to and inspired by women: “VSQ has been founded as an all-women group; it has been run by women for over 30 years; women are the majority of our audience,” reads a news release.
The group’s last performances are Friday at Ascension Episcopal Church in Pueblo and Saturday at Colorado College’s Packard Hall. They’ll play works by Alexander Borodin and Dmitri Shostakovich, both of which are dedicated to the composers’ wives, and a 2020 piece by female composer Lera Auerbach.
“It’s (VSQ) been the thing of my life. It’s who I am,” said co-founder and violinist Karine Garibova. She’s also a member of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic.
“Our legacy and cultural shockwaves are still here in the community. Many of our students are teaching and playing professionally in the area and country. We’ve accomplished a lot.”
Befitting of the Latin phrase “Quod me nutrit me destruit,” which translates to “that which nourishes me also destroys me,” overuse is the why behind the group’s dissolution. Garibova’s hands need rest, or she won’t be able to play. And when she told the other members of the quartet, they decided to stop.
“The hours and intensity and practicing, I cannot handle it. I need to slow down,” she said. “It’s the beginning of a new chapter for us all. We’ll see where it takes us.”
The quartet, named after co-founder and violinist Veronika Afanassieva, was born in 1989 in Moscow when its four musicians were told by their Gnesin Russian Academy of Music professor: “You have potential. Start preparing for competition.”
They arrived in the U.S. in 1992, after being invited to study with the Fine Arts Quartet at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in Milwaukee, Wis. The position was followed by residencies at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and College-Conservatory of Music in Cincinnati, before landing the prestigious gig as quartet-in-residence at Colorado State University Pueblo in 1999.
Transitioning to life in the U.S. wasn’t easy.
“Was shock,” Garibova said. “We didn’t speak much English.”
Since then, they’ve maintained an active role in Pueblo and Colorado Springs, playing concert series, in schools, retirement homes and libraries, and continuing to teach regularly. In 2005, the group became a nonprofit, and in 2019 accepted a performance residency at Colorado College.
There has been some turnover in the roster through the years, including the addition of its first male musician in 2011. The quartet’s current members include Afanassieva, who’s also a sub for the philharmonic; violist Katya Dobrotvorskaia, a member since 2000 who also plays for the philharmonic; and cellist Igor Zubkovsky, a member of Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra in Washington, D.C., who has filled in this season.
Garibova believes part of the quartet’s legacy will be helping listeners learn to enjoy contemporary classical music. In the early days, audience members didn’t want to hear heavier pieces, such as those by Shostakovich, and preferred lighter selections instead.
“Over the course of a year, people now said you need to program more Shostakovich,” she said. “We turned the tide. Contemporary classical is not scary. People don’t like the conflict music. There are works with a lot of drama and philosophy in them. To learn how to like it, you need to listen to it more.”
