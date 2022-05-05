If you go

What: "To Our Heritage," by Veronika String Quartet, featuring works by Alexander Borodin, Lera Auerbach and Dmitri Shostakovic

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Friday at Ascension Episcopal Church, 420 W. 18th St., Pueblo; Saturday at Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., Colorado College

Price: $25, $20 military, $10 students, masks required at Packard Hall; veronikastringquartet.com

Something else: Pre-concert lectures by Mark Arnest, 6:45 p.m.; receptions to follow both shows