Be on your guard if you come into contact with Andy Gross.

You might just see him take off a woman’s head. Or walk around with his torso separated from his legs. And if you’re his cab driver, pay no attention to the voice coming from the body bag-sized luggage he puts in the trunk.

The comedian, magician and ventriloquist has mastered the art of illusion. His Instagram page (@andygrosslive) is packed with videos of him doing assorted pranks on strangers, including boarding a city bus and taking the head off a woman (his friend who was in on the prank) and stealing a watch off a man during a magic trick, only to return it later wearing a disguise.

More evidence can be found in his YouTube videos featuring his “Split Man” schtick, which sees Gross split in half in public places, including elevators and parks, as he emits a loud growl. People react in all the ways you might imagine.

“I haven’t had anybody get really mad at me over that bit,” Gross said from his home in Los Angeles. “They’re always pretty nice about it. In a park, people can run away, it’s no big deal. But I did one in an elevator and the guy who does video stuff for me said listen, if you get attacked I can’t help you, I’m outside the doors. I said keep rolling, it’ll be good footage.”

He’s done the “Split Man” bit in his act since 2010 and started taking it outside in 2013. He can only do the trick in a regular theater, as it’s “angle sensitive,” he says, and likely won’t be able to do it during his Friday and Saturday shows at Loonees Comedy Corner.

Gross worked his way into entertainment after the country’s racquetball craze died out in the ’90s. He’d been a star, becoming the youngest player to qualify for a national tour at 16, and had contracts and endorsements before the trend fizzled. There was no money to be made in televising it, he says, as the ball moved too quickly for the cameras.

In his early 20s, he didn’t know what to do next; he hadn’t gone to college because he’d been doing so well in his sport. But he did have one possibility — his passion for ventriloquism and magic, sparked by watching the 1978 film, “Magic,” about a deranged ventriloquist whose dummy took over and told him what to do, which included killing people.

That early interest kicked off a self-taught journey that saw him checking out books from the library and sending away for a ventriloquist course he saw in the back of a comic book. He started at 9 and by the time he was 12 or 13, he could make sounds and fool people, including his high school teachers when he threw his voice and made it sound like a crowd of people were in the hallways. Teachers would go outside and tell them to hold it down.

After his racquetball career collapsed, Gross began hitting open mics, where he was told he was technically great but needed to add some humor if he was going to keep performing at comedy clubs. He took the advice and was soon headlining acts, doing corporate events and performing on cruise ships.

Nowadays he’s enjoying the resurgence of ventriloquism, which not too long ago was called a dying art form. It’s come back to the forefront with the help of popular comedian Jeff Dunham, kids doing ventriloquism and magic tricks on TikTok, and the TV show “America’s Got Talent,” which has crowned three ventriloquists as top winner over the last several years.

“People are loving it again, young and old,” Gross said. “You watch ‘America’s Got Talent’ and the singers are incredible, but when it comes down to it a good ventriloquist is funny and fun to watch.”

