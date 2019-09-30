Ventriloquist

Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will bring his "Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?" tour to Broadmoor World Arena April 5. Tickets go on sale Oct. 7. Courtesy Wilkinson PR Photos

One man and his puppetry will fill The Broadmoor World Arena with fans next year.

Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will bring his new "Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?" tour to Colorado Springs on April 5. Tickets are $50.50 to $150.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.

Dunham has created a decades-long career making the mouths of puppets move, including Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J and Achmed the Dead Terrorist. His second Netflix Originals stand-up special, "Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself," was released in September.

