One man and his puppetry will fill The Broadmoor World Arena with fans next year.
Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will bring his new "Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?" tour to Colorado Springs on April 5. Tickets are $50.50 to $150.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
Dunham has created a decades-long career making the mouths of puppets move, including Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J and Achmed the Dead Terrorist. His second Netflix Originals stand-up special, "Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself," was released in September.