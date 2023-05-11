Kevin Venardos didn’t exactly run away with the circus.

But close.

Growing up near New York City, his parents would take him into the Big Apple for Broadway shows. Enamored with the life of a performer, he studied musical theater at Ithaca College, then worked three restaurant jobs while trying to break into the industry. In 2000, he went to an open audition for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, nailed the ringmaster gig and spent the next five years traveling the country by rail.

“The job was a dream I never had that came true,” Venardos said.

Working for the famous circus sealed his fate — this was the life for him. But he wanted to do it a little differently. In 2014, he debuted his Venardos Circus at the L.A. County Fair. Instead of a massive lineup of performers, there were only five in his show and no animals, unlike Ringling Bros., whose ship sunk in 2017 thanks to customers who were unhappy with the company’s animal acts and expensive court battles with animal rights activists.

“Having more circuses in the world is a good thing,” Venardos said. “People have strong feelings about the way we don’t have animals in our circus. When I started that wasn’t necessarily for a political statement. I wanted to make a Broadway circus. We wanted to bring people together.”

The Venardos Circus will open Thursday at Norris Penrose Event Center and run through May 21. Patrons are invited to show up an hour beforehand to meet performers, watch entertainment and take selfies under the red and white striped Italian tent.

If you saw the circus when it came to town last year, don’t worry. Venardos promises a whole new show with seven performers, including him, and a few new faces from around the globe, such as Ethiopia, Cuba and Poland. They do aerials, acrobatics, comedy, hula hooping, juggling and big original musical numbers. There’s even a foot juggler who tosses a slew of objects, including a table.

What Venardos loves about his circus is its proximity to the audience. No seat is more than 25 feet from the action.

“This personal format, where you feel a connection with artists, is different than being in an arena, where you’re hundreds or thousands of feet away, where performers look like little ants,” he said. “You feel like you’re part of the circus.”

After the demise of Ringling Bros. and the sucker punch of the pandemic, many circus performers were out of a job. They were forced to transform their lives, Venardos says, and reinvent themselves. But maybe that was ultimately a good thing.

“Art that’s not doing something or changing people doesn’t do a lot of good,” he said. “If we keep sticking to the old ways, we’ll miss the opportunity to sustain a career and to reach people.”

