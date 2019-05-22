Randy Price, owner of Rocky Mountain Restaurant Group, is becoming an egg aficionado. And why not? He just opened his eighth Urban Egg, a day-time eatery, at 9420 Briar Village Point (formerly his Salsa Brava restaurant). He should know a thing or two about egg preparation. Other concepts under his restaurant group include Salsa Brava Fresh Mexican Grill and Sonterra Innovative Southwestern Grill.
“I’m really proud of how the (Urban Egg) remodel turned out,” he said. “We opened the area to feel more spacious and brighter. There’s a completely new kitchen with the chefs making the same fresh, from scratch dishes.”
He should be proud. Urban Egg was honored with gold medals in The Gazette’s Best of the Springs in three categories: Best Breakfast & Brunch, Best Pancakes and Best Huevos Rancheros.
While Urban Egg has caught the eye of diners who like to eat early in the day, Price wants customers to know the places are available for after-hours private dining and evening events.
“We recently sold out a French wine dinner held at our (University Village) store,” he said. “Our restaurants are beautiful at night, and each has a full bar. Our chefs are well trained and talented. Their chef-inspired menus are excellent. We’re hoping to have more of these wine dinners, but groups can rent the spaces too.”
Visit urbaneggeatery.com
Tea with Jack
Think out of the tea bag during Tea with Captain Jack Sparrow at The British Pantry and Tea Room, 2403 W. Colorado Ave., with seatings at noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m. Sunday (May 26) and Monday (May 27). For $6.99 (plus tax), get a cup of tea with two freshly baked scones with cream and jam. Reservations 473-6659.
Calling all artists
The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, 3011 E. Colorado 50 in Cañon City, is holding its art competition for Harvest Fest 2019. The artwork, chosen by winery staff, will be used to create wine labels, posters, invitations and other media to advance and promote the harvest festival and The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey. Artwork, with the artist’s bio, must be delivered to the winery tasting room by June 4. Judging takes place June 6. Art in the Park, with top 10 artist’s entries on display for sale, and Palette to Palate with food trucks and live music will be in the Abbey winery park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15. The winning artist will receive $500, a complimentary booth at the harvest fest to sign and sell posters, and a seat at the Winemaker’s Dinner on Sept. 28. Details: 276-5191 or email sally@abbeywinery.com.
Swedish for a day
Can’t make it to Stockholm for Midsummer Eve? Jayson Gust has you covered at his first anniversary Midsummer Eve party at Smorbrod Scandinavian Sandwiches, 2727 N. Cascade Ave., 11 a.m. to midnight June 22. There will be a traditional seafood boil, $1 house-made Akavit shots, $5 cocktails, live jazz, giveaways and prizes. The biggie is a five-day, four-night trip to Copenhagen for two (must be present at 7 p.m. to win). Kids can make flower wreaths and dance around a maypole. Details: 634-2727, tinyurl.com/y48k54o8.
Dinner series
Almagre Venue+Bar, 2460 Montebello Square Drive, is a new wedding venue and supper club by Mundi Ross and Grace Harrison. It’s the spot for Sunset Supper Series, four dinners showcasing four local culinary artists. The four-course dinners will have a different theme paired with handcrafted cocktail, beer or glass of wine. The package of four dinners costs $195. Dinners are at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates and with the listed chefs. Visit facebook.com/almagrevenue.
• June 4 – Supansa Banker
• July 9 – Amy Fairbanks
• Aug. 13 – Pete Moreneo
• Sept. 10 - TBA