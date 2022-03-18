UPDATE: The show has been canceled, according to a story posted to Lulu's Downstairs' Facebook and Instagram accounts:
"Please know we strive to do our best when booking musical talents and we appreciate your support as we sometimes have to make corrections," the post read. "The Aaron Carter show ended up not being a fit for us for many reasons. We stand against domestic violence and many other negative things associated with him as of late. We decided to cancel this show. Thank you again in supporting us as we continue to do our best to bring you great music."
Singer and rapper Aaron Carter will no longer be making his way to the Pikes Peak region this summer.
Carter was initially set to perform at Lulu's Downstairs in Manitou Springs on Aug. 11. The venue announced the show was canceled on Thursday.
His fifth album, "LøVë," dropped in 2018. Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter, of Backstreet Boys fame, released his eponymous debut album at 9 years old in 1997. After his second album, "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)," in 2000, he began touring with his brother's band. In 2001, he made his Broadway debut in "Seussical the Musical."