If you go

What: Hall of Fame Festival

When: Saturday-Monday

Where: U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St.

Price: Events are free, excluding film screenings, which are $5; 719-840-9607, https://usopm.org/

Schedule

Saturday: Kickoff, 9 a.m. at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum Plaza; parade, 10-11 a.m. at the museum; Athlete Meet & Greets, 11:30 a.m.–5 p.m. at the museum

Sunday: Athlete Meet & Greets, 10:30 a.m.–5 p.m. at the museum; free soccer clinic, 3-5 p.m. at Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St.; free Philharmonic concert, 6-7 p.m. at Weidner Field; "LFG" film screening, 7:30 p.m. at the museum.

Monday: International Sports Film Festival pop-up film fest, screenings of various films at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., all at the museum