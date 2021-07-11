A variety of festivals are coming up for you to visit around Colorado.
San Luis Valley Beat the Heat BBQ & Brews, Aug.6-7, Alamosa
Twenty-eight teams heat it up with a Kansas City sanctioned barbecue competition, cornhole champs hit the boards and there are 20 different brews to try.
Add to that a Hogwaller Mud Run and this is quite the weekend. There’s music, too.
Moffat County Balloon Festival, Aug. 6-8, Craig
Weather permitting, the balloons will launch in the early mornings.
On Saturday there’s time to explore the town. There’s a Colorado Cruiser’s Classic car show, craft and food vendors, ducky race, a cardboard boat regatta, beer garden, bingo and music all afternoon and evening. Balloon glow at 8:30 p.m.
Balloon launch and chase Sunday followed by visits to local museums including The Museum of Northwest Colorado and Wyman Living History Museum. Also in this area, the Sand Wash Basin Wild Horse Herd. mcballoonfestival.com
Telluride Jazz Festival, Aug. 13-15
A 44-year music tradition in the incredibly beautiful Telluride Town Park. World-class headliners like the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Galactic featuring “Jelly” Joseph, Robert Glasper and so many others.
Besides the concerts there are art walks, walking tours and Jazz After Dark late-night shows. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Single-day and multiple day passes. Only official Front Gate reservations accepted. telluridejazz.org
Global Dance Festival, July 23-24, Denver Empower Field
Dance, dance, dance as the stadium is packed with music groups and nonstop dancing for two days. Global Dance is making its return after a COVID-19 halt last year.
Take a break to visit all the food trucks and check out major immersive art in between sets.
Too many groups to list, but a few: Excision, The Disco Biscuits, Lotus, STS9 and more.
Tickets on sale, two-day passes available: globaldancefestival.com