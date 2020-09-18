Up for a drive-in movie this weekend? What to see in Colorado Springs and beyond:
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre
A drive-in movie series continues at Red Rocks this weekend with “Friday” on Friday, “Rocketman” on Saturday and “Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi” on Sunday. Tickets, which cost $59.50 per car, are available at denverfilm.org or redrocksonline.com. Films will be shown on an LED screen in the Red Rocks Lower South Lot 2 parking area with audio delivered via a designated FM radio frequency. Attendees required to remain inside their vehicles.
Rocky Mountain Women’s Film
A pop-up drive-in movie experience returns to the old Gazette building, 704 E. Colorado Ave., this weekend with a screening of “Jane” on Saturday. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 per car and are available at rmwfilm.org/drive-in-cinema.
Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In
Minturn, facebook.com/HighestDrivein
This boutique drive-in will show “The Goonies” on Friday and “Huck Yeah” on Saturday. Don’t wait to get tickets, as this drive-in only holds only 50 car slots per showing. Ticket packages range from $27 to $75.
The Star Drive-In Theatre
Montrose, stardrivein.com
The theater will show “The Lego Movie” and “Tenet” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Movies start at dusk each night. Tickets cost $8.50 for ages 12 and up and $6.50 for ages 60 and up. Admission is free for kids 11 and under.
Comanche Drive In Theatre
Buena Vista, comanchedrivein.com
“Minions” is showing Friday-Saturday. The gate opens at 7:10 p.m. nightly and the movie starts around 8:10 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under. Admission is free for kids 5 and under.
Note: The Mesa Drive-In in Pueblo is closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Amanda Hancock, The Gazette