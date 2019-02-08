Making dinner reservations on Valentine’s Day is dandy, but here are some options in the Colorado Springs area for a different approach to sparking passion:
• Cookie baskets by The Pop, 1802 Dominion Way. The shop is as well-known for its homemade cookies as it is for its excellent coffee. For $50, you get a dozen cookies — three each of chocolate-dipped, white chocolate-dipped, chocolate chip and peanut butter — in a decorated basket with chocolates and a small stuffed animal. Other options available starting at $8. Place orders at thepopcolorado@gmail.com, or call or text the cookie line at 650-1908.
• Sweetheart Tea Party at Garden of the Gods Market and Café, 410 S. 26th St., 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. For $35, you get savory sandwiches, scones with lemon curd and chocolates paired with The Queen’s TEApothecary tea. Reservations required at 471-2799.
• Wino Wednesday at 174W, 174 Washington St., Monument, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. For $50, you get eight small courses (all featuring aphrodisiac foods or ingredients) paired with Red Fox wine. Details: 510-1636, facebook.com/pg/MonumentColoradoUSA.
• Chocolate + Whiskey Aphrodisiac Valentine’s Pairing at Distillery 291, 1647 S. Tejon St., 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14. For $25, receive either three whiskeys or three cocktails paired with a Radiantly Raw aphrodisiac chocolates collection. Or, get all six for $35. Cocktails will be prepared with aphrodisiac ingredients. Details: 323-8010, distillery291.com.
• Valentine’s Day wine tasting at The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, 3011 E. Colorado 50, Canon City, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14. Taste different fudge sauces paired with the 2016 Colorado Merlot Divinity dessert wine. Get a 20 percent discount on each bottle of Divinity purchased and a rose. Details: 276-5191, abbeywinery.com.
• Valentine’s Chocolate + Wine Pairing at 174W, 174 Washington St., Monument, 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 15. For $22, enjoy three wines paired with Radiantly Raw truffles. Details: 510-1636, facebook.com/pg/Monument ColoradoUSA.
• ANTI-Valentine’s Day Dive Bar Crawl with Local Motive Party Bus, starting at Benny’s Lounge, 517 W. Colorado Ave., 5:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 15. Cost is $25. Cheap Anti Valentine’s Day-themed drinks to purchase at each location. Prizes given away for best breakup or crazy ex story. Bring old love letters to burn in a fire pit! Reservations required. Visit localmotiveevents.com.
• Valentine’s + Chocolate Pairing at 3 Hundred Days of Shine, 279 Beacon Lite Road, Monument, 2:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 16. For $15, taste two shines with two Radiant Raw chocolates, or opt for four shines with four chocolates for $20. Details: 466-0037, 3hundreddays.com.
• Valentine’s dinner-to-go for two from Garden of the Gods Market and Café, 410 S. 26th St. For $48, you get salad and bread, choice of entrée (one for each): Grilled beef shoulder with garlic mashed potatoes, marsala mushroom sauce and herb carrots; grilled chicken breast with roasted red potatoes, broccolini and lemon butter; or Asian seared salmon, vegetable noodle salad and ginger soy glaze. Chocolate-dipped strawberries. Order before Sunday for pick-up Feb. 14. Call 471-2799.