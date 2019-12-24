A new decade is upon us.
Where you kick it off could mean everything. Perhaps the love of your life will race to find you before midnight at the fancy gala your friends drag you to. Hey, it happened for Sally in “When Harry Met Sally,” so it could happen to you, too. Or maybe you’ll accidentally spill a piece of lasagna on an acquaintance in a buffet line, and the ensuing apology and conversation will lead you to your next plum job.
Of course, you don’t have to stay up until midnight or go out on the town at all. Do a countdown at 9 p.m. and call it good. But at least give a hug, a kiss and a fare thee well to the last 10 years before we all take a collective leap into the future.
Following is a vast assortment of activities for all ages to consume the last night of the year and the decade.
“New Year’s Eve: Broadway and Beyond” by Colorado Springs Philharmonic
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.
Price: $35 to $68; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com, axs.com
Broadway on New Year’s Eve is a tradition for many. Maybe it can be yours, too, after listening to vocalist Joshua Franklin belt out a few tunes from your favorite musicals. Franklin is a Broadway veteran, with appearances in “Jersey Boys,” “Legally Blonde,” “Anything Goes” and “Grease.” Thomas Wilson will conduct.
AdAmAn Fireworks Display
When: 11:55 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Atop Pikes Peak
Price: Free; adaman.org
These mountaineers will stop at nothing to provide a cascade of fireworks over our favorite mountain on New Year’s Eve. AdAmAn will begin the trek at 9 a.m. Monday, arrive at Barr Camp for a little soul revival and bonfire, then leave for the peak at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. They arrive at the summit around 2:30 p.m. to prepare for the evening’s festivities. Thankfully, the Four Wheel Drive Club arrives at 11:45 p.m. to bring these exhausted travelers down the mountain after they’ve fulfilled their annual duties.
Erotic Poetry Festival
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: The Mercury Cafe, 2199 California St., Denver
Price: $10; 303-294-9258, mercurycafe.com
Here’s one way to end the year that you never knew you needed: the Mercury Cafe’s annual tradition since 1995 of erotic poetry readings by some of Denver’s best poets. All styles and forms are on tap, including slam poetry, spoken word, prose and more. And to break up the sweat-inducing freestyle are some not-at-all seductive tribal belly dancers.
Champagne New Year’s Eve Murder Mystery
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Briarhurst Manor Estate, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
Price: $99; 685-1864, briarhurst.com
Sleuths and foodies come together over this annual five-course dinner at Briarhurst Manor Estate. As you dine, a cast of characters unfolds a murder mystery around you. After dessert and coffee, you and your fellow diners can do your best Sherlock Holmes impressions and attempt to solve the crime.
New Year’s Eve Celebration at Boot Barn Hall
When: 6:45 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive
Price: $100, includes dinner; 888-718-4253, bootbarnhall.com
Boot Barn Hall will celebrate the past century with themed food, music, costume and dance contests and giveaways. Two buffet stations will feature food from the ‘20s and ‘70s, such as Waldorf salad, chicken a la king, smoked salmon mousse and a nostalgic candy bar. On stage will be Speakeasy, a ‘20s tribute band, and Pulse, playing dance songs from the ‘70s through today. A free Champagne toast will kick off the new year.
White Rose Gala New Year’s Eve Party
When: 9 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver
Price: $79; 720-507-1376, newyearspartydenver.com, axs.com
Press rewind and you could find yourself at a Roaring ‘20s-themed party this New Year’s Eve. The White Rose Gala is one of Denver’s most happening shindigs with plenty to boast about: five floors of themed interactive experiences and art photo installations; more than 50 performers, including flapper girls and ballroom dance exhibits; and a crowd dressed to impress in ‘40s attire.
Latin New Year’s Eve Dance Party
When: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Colorado Springs, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.
Price: $55 to $60; 576-8900, randysinatra.com, eventbrite.com
This is why you’ve been taking dance classes all year. Throw down your best salsa, bachata, merengue, cumbia and other Latin dance moves at the Latin New Year’s Eve Dance Party hosted by DJ Brasil. Fueling your fancy footwork will be food stations packed with tostones (fried green plantains), Cuban pork sliders, chicken street tacos and more.
Noon Year’s Eve Celebration
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.
Price: $26.25; pikespeakchildrensmuseum.org
New Year’s Eve isn’t only for the adults. This party’s all about the kids with a balloon drop and confetti blast at noon, along with music, dancing, games and activities, face painting and more. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
“A Night in Vienna” by Colorado Symphony
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver
Price: $20 to $94; 877-292-7979, coloradosymphony.org
The early concert means you can take in some classical music and still close 2019 out on the town. The Colorado Symphony will present a program of waltzes and marches. Music Director Brett Mitchell will conduct.
Guffaw’s 2020 Bubble Bash
When: 11 a.m., 2 and 4 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St.
Price: $12.50, $44 family four-pack; 465-6321, themat.org
There’s a clown running amok over at Millibo Art Theatre. He’s a good clown, though, and happy to make the last day of the year a good one for your kids. There’ll be bubbles, craft time and cookies and milk.
Roarin’ ‘20s New Year’s Eve Gala
When: 8 p.m. Tuesday
Where: City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.
Price: $65; 210-254-5662, ponytailrenegade.com/events-1/roarin-20s-nye-gala
What would it have been like to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the era of Prohibition? Find out at the Roarin’ ‘20s New Year’s Eve Gala, where a ticket purchase will get you one password and access to the bootlegged cash bar in the private speakeasy. This is a night devoted to the ‘20s, with vintage displays, big band music by Front Range Big Band and Dizzy With a Dame, free swing dance lessons and retro hors d’oeuvres and candies. The event is put on by Ponytail Renegade, an organization dedicated to empowering women through movement and healthy living.
New Year’s Eve Dance Party Fundraiser
When: 8 p.m. Tuesday
Where: The Mining Exchange, a Wyndham Grand Hotel, 8 S. Nevada Ave.
Price: $75, $130 for two; csdance.org/nye-dance-party-fundraiser
Help Colorado Springs Dance Theatre build its scholarship fund for young dancers and help under-served kids see a professional performance. Tickets to the party include lots of dancing, lessons, a silent auction, less-than-silent disco, dance-dance resolution, midnight toast, two drink tickets and heavy appetizers.
New Year’s Eve at The Broadmoor
When: Tuesday
Where: Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave.; International Center, 21 Lake Circle
Price: $250 for New Year’s Eve Gala; $150 for New Year’s Bash, $75 late admittance after 9:30 p.m.; 855-634-7711, broadmoor.com/new-years-2019
All right high rollers, the great hotel to the south will throw two parties once again to welcome the new year. First up is The Broadmoor’s New Year’s Eve Gala, starting at 7:30 p.m. It features a gourmet four-course dinner, music by The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra and a Champagne toast. The Broadmoor New Year’s Eve Bash starts at 8 p.m. and features Soul X and DJ Karson putting out some funk, rock and blues, while you peruse the selection of small plates, such as sushi stations and Spanish paella. There’s Champagne at midnight.
Puttin’ on the Ritz New Year’s Eve Party
When: 8 p.m. Tuesday
Where: The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave.
Price: $65 to $115; goldroomlive.com/shows/nye-party
It’s like celebrating Halloween twice this year. Find your best flapper, gangster, silent screen star or what-have-you ‘20s attire, and get downtown to celebrate.
Jon Stringer, with Kris Shaw
When: 7:30 and 10 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Loonees, 1305 N. Academy Blvd.
Price: $15 to $20 first show, $30 to $40 second show; 591-0707, looneescc.wixsite.com/loonees
No pressure on Austin, Texas, comedian Jon Stringer or anything, but he better make the segue into the new year as funny as possible. He was a finalist in the 2012 Funniest Person in Austin, third in the 2013 Funniest in South Texas, and winner of the 2013 Last Texan Standing. Helping him out in the funny department are opening act Kris Shaw, a catered buffet and a complimentary bottle of Champagne at every table.
Other events
• New Year’s Eve with Suga Bear and the Showtime Band, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $35-$55; 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com
• New Year’s Eve Celebration at Ute Pass Cultural Center, with a live band, drinks and hors d’oeuvres, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $50 to $90; 687-5284, utepassculturalcenter.itgo.com
• Leftover Salmon, with Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe and Lindsay Lou, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29.95-$99.95; missionballroom.com, axs.com
• New Year’s Eve fireworks in Denver, 9 p.m. and midnight Tuesday, 16th St. Mall, 1001 16th St., downtown Denver, free; denver.org
• BoomBox featuring Backbeat Brass, with Dynohunter and GoodSex, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, $35-$45; 888-929-7849, ogdentheatre.com, axs.com
