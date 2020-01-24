Umphrey's McGee will again visit Red Rocks for a three-night stay.
The jam band has a tradition of playing the Morrison amphitheater each summer, and that continues on June 19, June 20 and June 21.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at livenation.com, axs.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.
A limited amount of discount three-day tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan., 28, via UM Ticketing at umphreysmcgee.shop.ticketstoday.com.
Each night of the weekend will offer something a little different, as Umphrey's McGee is bringing along a host of musical friends to open up the shows.
On Friday, June 19, the lineup includes Cory Wong and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong. Saturday concertgoers will see Samantha Fish and Fearless Flyers and Sunday will feature Goose. Gene Ween, known for founding the alt-rock group Ween, will join in on each Umphrey's McGee set.
Before the full band hits Red Rocks, members Brendan Bayliss and Jake Cinninger will play an intimate concert on June 18 at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox in Denver. The show benefits Conscious Alliance. Tickets, $95- $175, will be available on Friday, Jan. 31, at opheliasdenver.com