If you go

What: "Amélie," by University of Colorado at Colorado Springs' Theatre Company

When: Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 20

Where: Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.

Price: $7, free UCCS students; 255-8181, vapa.uccs.edu

Something else: "Prologue," French and film scholars discuss "Amélie" the musical and the film and its place in French cinema, 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday, free