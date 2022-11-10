More than two decades ago, indie film lovers fell for a sweet and shy French girl named Amélie.
The hit 2001 French romantic comedy, named after its beguiling protagonist played by Audrey Tautou, is one of the biggest success stories in French film, having won multiple awards at film festivals around the globe.
“Amélie,” a musical based on the film, ran briefly on Broadway in 2017, opening in March and closing in May.
The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs’ Theatre Company will present the musical version. It opens Friday at Ent Center for the Arts and runs through Nov. 20.
“People consider ‘Amélie’ a film and artwork piece,” said Evelyn Curtis, a UCCS junior who will star as Amélie. “We’re emulating that as well.”
Set in 1997, the show’s titular star has trouble connecting to the people around her after a troubled childhood in which her mother died by suicide and her father adopted a hands-off philosophy.
Now an introverted Parisian waitress, Amélie’s childhood lack of human affection has spilled over into her adult life. After Princess Diana dies, the quiet young woman is inspired to do anonymous good deeds for the people around her, and in so doing, she meets a man with romantic potential and blossoms.
At first, the role was a challenge for Curtis, an extrovert playing an introvert. It took a while to connect to the soul of her character.
What helped was observing the people around her.
“I live with some people who consider themselves socially anxious and awkward in certain situations,” said Curtis, who’s studying creative performance in music with a focus in vocal music.
“I got help from emulating people I know and people I’ve had experiences with. It came down to physically showing not the awkwardness, but the hesitation and anxiety behind all the actions she has.”
The show poses the question: What’s more important in a relationship — the emotional or physical connection?
“For Amélie it’s clearly emotional, but she struggles more with it,” said director Anna Nast, a UCCS senior. “The musical highlights the idea that the emotional connection is most important. We still struggle with that in current society, like with dating apps, we’re looking at people and deciding yes or no, and that shouldn’t be most important.”
UCCS students are at the helm of the production, doing set design, acting and directing.
Nast proposed “Amélie” to department faculty almost a year ago.
“I’ll give direction in the way I think it’s going, but it’s up to the actor to interpret who their character,” said Nast, who’s minoring in theater.
“If it doesn’t fit with the overall story I’ll help guide them to a path that is still true to their version of the character and fits into the bigger picture of the story we want to tell.”
