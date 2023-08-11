They say when a door shuts, a window opens.

In this case, when a gallery closes, a museum opens.

GOCA 121, the downtown satellite gallery of Galleries of Contemporary Arts at University of Colorado Colorado Springs that was in Plaza of the Rockies, closed at the beginning of June. The decision is a way to concentrate efforts on GOCA at Ent Center for the Arts.

“We’ve been thinking about how to make full use of this state of the art gallery space,” said Ent Center Executive Director David Siegel.

“Consolidating gallery operations at Ent Center was one of the strategies to do that. We’ve also seen how the gallery has thrived as we found footing at the Ent Center in ways that weren’t possible when GOCA had space elsewhere on campus that wasn’t as accessible to the community.”

Lovers of culture need not worry the empty space will become a ghost town. Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, which has closed its main building for eight months to install a $6 million HVAC system, will share new exhibits in the vacated space, renamed the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Annex. First up is “Black Wings: American Dreams of Flight,” featuring the stories of trailblazing African Americans in aviation. It’s on display now through spring of next year.

GOCA 121 didn’t close due to CSPM’s closure; it was a feat of serendipity: “The museum reached out to us and the timing was right for both organizations,” Siegel said.

Attendance at GOCA was 4,800 during the 2022-2023 season, up from 1,000 in 2021-2022. And now, with the consolidation of galleries, Siegel expects those numbers to grow, as well as more ambitious exhibits in GOCA’s two gallery spaces: Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery and GOCA Project Space. On display now through Dec. 2 in Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery is the installation “caesura: Martha Russo.”

“We’re going to host emerging artists and experimental work in the project space,” Siegel said.

“And we’ll show more UCCS student work in addition to some of the best artists from across the country. It means we can fully activate those spaces in a way we couldn’t when our attention, staff and resources were split between the Ent Center and the downtown space.”

GOCA 121 opened more than a decade ago and served its purpose — to provide a high- quality space downtown for art and broaden GOCA’s reach across the community. But with the opening of the Ent Center and the growing of the state-certified downtown Creative District, a second space became less important, Siegel says.

“We’re thrilled with the success of the downtown Creative District, and the arts landscape downtown is so different and so much more vibrant than when GOCA started downtown,” he said. “We feel like we’re leaving the district in really good hands.”

