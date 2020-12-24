Here are a couple of places to order takeout for holiday meals:
• Black Bear Diner has three locations open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day offering three-course Holiday Dinners and Family Meals for carry-out.
Prices range from $19.99 to $69.99 depending on Family Meal or individual order. Visit facebook.com/BlackBearDiner.
• The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, will be serving a prix fixe, multicourse takeout tasting menu 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 31. Details: 598-8667, margaritaatpinecreek.com.