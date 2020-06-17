Here are a couple of last-minute places to show dad a good time on his special day.
• Joseph’s Fine Dining, 1603 S. 8th St., is offering a limited order-off-the-menu 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Visit facebook.com/pg/JosephsFineDining to see the menu, reservations at 630-3631.
• Bonefish Grill, 5102 N. Nevada Ave., is offering a three-course lobster tail dinner for $19.90 for dine-in only. Takeout-only bourbon glazed salmon family bundle is $43.90 and feeds up to five. Details: 598-0826, bonefishgrill.com.