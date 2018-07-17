Last week Emily Roehler announced she was leaving KKTV. This week the station named her replacement, Sydney Jackson.
A Kansas City native, Jackson studied meteorology at the University of Missouri-Columbia and then Mississippi State University. She’s spent the last four years as a weathercaster at NBC affiliate KOMU-TV in Columbia, Missouri. When she’s not working, Jackson likes to spend time outdoors.
"Sydney is a great addition to our 11 Breaking Weather Team and we are very happy to have her on our staff,” said KKTV chief meteorologist Brian Bledsoe. “She's energetic and a go-getter, and will immediately fit in with the 11 News This Morning crew.”
Jackson will be joining the station at the end of July.
