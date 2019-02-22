Local Fox affiliate KXRM/Fox 21 added another member to its on-air news team.
Claudia Garofalo, a Texas native, is a veteran host and anchor who's worked in broadcasting for 10 years. Most recently, she was host of the lifestyle show "San Antonio Living" and served as a traffic anchor at NBC affiliate WOAI.
Aside from her broadcasting career, Garofalo is also a professional singer who participated in the seventh season of "American Idol." She made it all the way to the Hollywood rounds.
Garofalo will be joining the station Friday as a new co-host for the "Living Local" program that airs 9 a.m - 10 a.m. weekdays. Garofalo joins Maria Parmigiani in studio. Mia Atkins remains with "Living Local" as a field host.
"We are thrilled to have Claudia join our 'Living Local' lifestyle show on Fox 21," news director Joe Cole said. "Her experience on this type of show is a great asset to the team and viewers will certainly notice. Look for her to also take over traffic duties on our four-hour Fox 21 weekday morning show."
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terry terrones.