Local ABC affiliate KRDO-TV is about to be short one meteorologist. Abby Acone is leaving the station, her last day will be November 21. She has taken a position at KOMO-TV, an ABC affiliate in Seattle, as the station’s weekend evening meteorologist and weekday weather/climate reporter.
"I've loved living and working in Colorado Springs," said Acone. "The people of KRDO have become like family, so it'll be bittersweet leaving come November. Despite the immense challenge of forecasting in this market, I've considered it a privilege and joy keeping southern Coloradans ahead of the storms. I'm so grateful to the viewers for all the support over the years, and hope they can still follow my adventures on social media. I'd love to stay connected to the people of the Pikes Peak region. While I'll be sad leaving, I'm so thrilled at the chance to be back home in Seattle with beloved family and friends."
Acone joined KRDO in August of 2014. She earned a BS in geosciences with a concentration in broadcast and operational meteorology from Mississippi State University. She’s also a member of the National Weather Association. Acone is a Washington native so a return to the Pacific northwest is likely a welcome homecoming.
There’s been no word yet on her replacement.