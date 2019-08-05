Longtime KOAA-TV weekend reporter/anchor Zach Thaxton is no longer with the station.
Thaxton, who had been with KOAA since 2010, departed the station to commit his priorities to matters outside the workplace.
"I'm extremely grateful for my 9 years at KOAA and nearly 16 years overall in Southern Colorado TV," Thaxton said. "It gave me the opportunity to connect with communities from Monument to Trinidad, Salida to Lamar, and everywhere in-between. I hope and believe that I served honestly, fairly, objectively and in good faith at all times. I look forward to other ways in which I can serve my Colorado community."
An Evergreen native, Thaxton has been a fixture in local TV news broadcasts. Prior to KOAA, he worked at KRDO for six years.