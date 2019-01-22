Viewers of local Fox affiliate KXRM-TV/Fox 21 might have noticed a couple new faces during newscasts recently. That’s because the station has two reporters who debuted last week.
Reporter Courtney Fromm is from Colorado. Fromm, who grew up in Lone Tree, graduated from Colorado State University with degrees in journalism and mass communication. She interned at CBS 8 in San Diego and Fox 31 in Denver. After graduation she took a position at CBS affiliate KLBK-TV in Lubbock, Texas where she worked as a weekend anchor before joining Fox 21.
In her free time, Fromm enjoys spending time with her dogs, volunteering at the local animal shelter or watching “Legally Blonde.”
Reporter Brandon Thompson is a Colorado native and grew up in Denver. After graduating from Colorado Mesa University, Thompson interned at KREX 5 News in Grand Junction. While there he worked his way up to an evening anchor position and won a Society of Professional Journalists award for his work covering a fatal mudslide in Collbran, Colorado.
In his free time Thompson likes to hit the slopes or hiking trails and enjoys following the Nuggets and Broncos.
“Because he’s been reporting in Colorado for the past couple of years Brandon already has a good knowledge base of issues facing Coloradans,” said Fox 21 news director Joe Cole. “He will also cover some local politics for us including trips to the capitol to speak with Southern Colorado legislators. Courtney’s a strong experienced reporter and will certainly be an asset to Fox 21.”
