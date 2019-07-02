Grant Meech, sports director for NBC affiliate KOAA-TV, announced that he was leaving the station. His last day is Wednesday, July 3.
"It's time for a new adventure," Meech said on this Twitter page. "It's been a pleasure to live and work in Colorado Springs and I will continue to make it my home. Thank you all for staying up late with me over the years."
Meech came to KOAA in 2014. Prior to his stint in Colorado Springs, he spent six years at CBS affiliate KWCH in Wichita, Kansas. A Colorado native, Meech grew up in Centennial and graduated from Colorado State University.
There's been no word yet on his replacement.