Shayla Girardin, photo via KOAA.com
This week local NBC affiliate KOAA-TV said goodbye to morning reporter Shayla Girardin. 

The Pepperdine grad, who had been with the station since 2016, is moving to Fresno, California. 

"It’s hard to believe that it’s been 3 years since I started with KOAA," said Girardin on her Twitter page on Wednesday. "It’s been the best waking up with this crew every morning!"

This is the second journalist KOAA-TV has lost in July. At the beginning of the month, sports director Grant Meech announced he was leaving the station. His last day was July 3. 

KOAA is expected to make an announcement regarding two sports hires soon. There's been no word yet on Girardin's replacement. 

