KKTV sports director Sam Farnsworth, who has been with the station since 2010, recently announced his pending departure.
Farnsworth is headed to Salt Lake City, taking on the role of sports anchor at NBC affiliate KSL-TV. His last day for KKTV will be May 10.
"It was been a beautiful run and Colorado Springs will always hold a special place in my heart and with my family," said Farnsworth. "This is where all four of my kids were born. So this will always be a special place for us where we have built so many wonderful relationships. We're going to miss a lot of good people out here."
A Utah native, Farnsworth's first job in broadcasting was working as a studio camera operator and assistant sports producer at KSL-TV, so a return to the Beehive State will be a homecoming of sorts.
"We’re thankful to have had so many years with Sam and his wonderful family here in southern Colorado, and we wish them the very best in this new adventure," said KKTV news director Liz Haltiwanger.
Farnsworth joined KKTV in March of 2010. He was named sports director for the station after Jesse Kurtz took a position with the Mountain West Network. Farnsworth's departure will leave sports reporter Taylor Kilgore as the only remaining on-air member of KKTV's sports team.