“Fargo” is returning for a fourth season and, as usual, the casting announcement comes with a twist. Chris Rock, yes THAT Chris Rock, has signed on as the series lead. The Emmy, Peabody, Golden Globe, and TCA award winning comedian's involvement was announced by FX CEO John Landgraf.
The new season of “Fargo,” which won’t go into production until 2019, will move back in time. Set in 1950 in Kansas City, season four will focus on two crime syndicate families, one Italian and one African American. Rock plays the head of one family and manages to keep the peace with the other, until the head of the organization dies. That’s when power struggles make a mess of everything. Series Noah Hawley again helms the series as showrunner, writer, and director.
Rock said, “I’m a fan of ‘Fargo’ and I can’t wait to work with Noah.”
When it comes to casting, few series pull off quite as many big names as “Fargo.” Previous seasons starred big names such as Ewan McGregor (in a dual role), Kirsten Dunst, Carrie Coon, Martin Freeman, and Billy Bob Thornton. While these actors are well-respected, casting Chris Rock is easily the series most surprising casting choice.
There were a number of other interesting announcements during the executive session, with two new series and an FX streaming service unveiled. Look for more info on that in my newest TCA log that will be posted later today.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.