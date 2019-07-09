The ever growing streaming service market just became a little bit bigger. WarnerMedia's long anticipated service has been named HBO Max and will include HBO, as well programming from TNT, TBS, The CW, Cartoon Network and several other properties owned by the company.
"Friends" which currently resides on Netflix but is a Warner property, will be moving to the new service, as will "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" and "Pretty Little Liars."
WarnerMedia had previously announced production deals with Greg Berlanti and Reese Witherspoon, who will be producing movies specifically for HBO Max. Announced TV programming includes an animated "Gremlins" series, a one-hour drama called "The Flight Attendant" starring Kaley Cuoco and "Love Life," a 10-episode half-hour romantic comedy starring Anna Kendrick.
“HBO Max will bring together the diverse riches of WarnerMedia to create programming and user experiences not seen before in a streaming platform," said Robert Greenblatt, chariman of WarnerMedia Entertainment. "HBO’s world-class programming leads the way, the quality of which will be the guiding principle for our new array of Max Originals, our exciting acquisitions, and the very best of the Warner Bros. libraries, starting with the phenomenon that is ‘Friends.’”
HBO Max will launch in 2020. There's been no word yet on pricing but considering HBO Now is $15 a month, it wouldn't be surprising if HBO Max was somewhere between $20-$30.